    RHI Magnesita Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 677.18 crore, up 12.76% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RHI Magnesita India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 677.18 crore in June 2023 up 12.76% from Rs. 600.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.71 crore in June 2023 down 27.08% from Rs. 81.89 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.82 crore in June 2023 down 13.74% from Rs. 119.20 crore in June 2022.

    RHI Magnesita EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.09 in June 2022.

    RHI Magnesita shares closed at 674.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.40% returns over the last 6 months and 29.87% over the last 12 months.

    RHI Magnesita India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations677.18640.28600.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations677.18640.28600.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials271.55241.54206.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods209.12178.12182.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-64.05-0.77-26.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.0452.8038.08
    Depreciation15.4413.419.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses104.31114.7285.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.7740.47106.00
    Other Income1.625.214.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.3845.67110.10
    Interest7.1314.81-0.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.2530.86110.23
    Exceptional Items---660.68--
    P/L Before Tax80.25-629.82110.23
    Tax20.548.7428.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.71-638.5681.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.71-638.5681.89
    Equity Share Capital20.6518.8016.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.94-34.185.09
    Diluted EPS2.94-34.185.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.94-34.185.09
    Diluted EPS2.94-34.185.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

