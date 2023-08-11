RHI Magnesita Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 677.18 crore, up 12.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 677.18 crore in June 2023 up 12.76% from Rs. 600.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.71 crore in June 2023 down 27.08% from Rs. 81.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.82 crore in June 2023 down 13.74% from Rs. 119.20 crore in June 2022.

RHI Magnesita EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.09 in June 2022.

RHI Magnesita shares closed at 674.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.40% returns over the last 6 months and 29.87% over the last 12 months.