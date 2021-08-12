RHI Magnesita Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 428.32 crore, up 270.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 428.32 crore in June 2021 up 270.94% from Rs. 115.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.82 crore in June 2021 up 417.43% from Rs. 9.63 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.62 crore in June 2021 up 377.07% from Rs. 16.27 crore in June 2020.

RHI Magnesita EPS has increased to Rs. 3.09 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2020.

RHI Magnesita shares closed at 372.70 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.10% returns over the last 6 months and 115.00% over the last 12 months.