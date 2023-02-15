RHI Magnesita Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 643.88 crore, up 18.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 643.88 crore in December 2022 up 18.7% from Rs. 542.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.44 crore in December 2022 down 23.06% from Rs. 75.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.29 crore in December 2022 down 11.84% from Rs. 109.22 crore in December 2021.