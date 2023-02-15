 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RHI Magnesita Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 643.88 crore, up 18.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RHI Magnesita India are:

Net Sales at Rs 643.88 crore in December 2022 up 18.7% from Rs. 542.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.44 crore in December 2022 down 23.06% from Rs. 75.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.29 crore in December 2022 down 11.84% from Rs. 109.22 crore in December 2021.

RHI Magnesita India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 643.88 599.14 542.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 643.88 599.14 542.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 200.97 252.07 211.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 121.04 220.19 71.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 103.15 -100.59 34.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.80 40.02 30.64
Depreciation 10.00 9.27 8.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 86.97 87.72 87.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.95 90.47 97.58
Other Income 4.34 3.91 3.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.29 94.37 100.69
Interest 7.45 -1.53 0.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.84 95.90 99.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 78.84 95.90 99.92
Tax 20.41 24.46 23.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.44 71.45 75.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.44 71.45 75.95
Equity Share Capital 16.10 16.10 16.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.63 4.44 4.72
Diluted EPS 3.63 4.44 4.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.63 4.44 4.72
Diluted EPS 3.63 4.44 4.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited