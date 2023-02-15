RHI Magnesita Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 643.88 crore, up 18.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 643.88 crore in December 2022 up 18.7% from Rs. 542.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.44 crore in December 2022 down 23.06% from Rs. 75.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.29 crore in December 2022 down 11.84% from Rs. 109.22 crore in December 2021.

RHI Magnesita EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.72 in December 2021.

RHI Magnesita shares closed at 692.10 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.75% returns over the last 6 months and 40.10% over the last 12 months.