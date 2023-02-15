English
    RHI Magnesita Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 643.88 crore, up 18.7% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RHI Magnesita India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 643.88 crore in December 2022 up 18.7% from Rs. 542.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.44 crore in December 2022 down 23.06% from Rs. 75.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.29 crore in December 2022 down 11.84% from Rs. 109.22 crore in December 2021.

    RHI Magnesita EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.72 in December 2021.

    RHI Magnesita shares closed at 692.10 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.75% returns over the last 6 months and 40.10% over the last 12 months.

    RHI Magnesita India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations643.88599.14542.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations643.88599.14542.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials200.97252.07211.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods121.04220.1971.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks103.15-100.5934.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.8040.0230.64
    Depreciation10.009.278.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.9787.7287.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.9590.4797.58
    Other Income4.343.913.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.2994.37100.69
    Interest7.45-1.530.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.8495.9099.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax78.8495.9099.92
    Tax20.4124.4623.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.4471.4575.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.4471.4575.95
    Equity Share Capital16.1016.1016.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.634.444.72
    Diluted EPS3.634.444.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.634.444.72
    Diluted EPS3.634.444.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

