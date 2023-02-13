 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RHI Magnesita India posts 23% fall in net profit at Rs 58.67 crore in Dec quarter

Feb 13, 2023 / 08:50 PM IST

Its total expenses soared to Rs 570.12 crore, compared to Rs 446.39 crore a year ago.

In a separate statement, Parmod Sagar, MD & CEO of RHI Magnesita India, said that there has been a pressure on the margins due to foreign exchange fluctuations and further increase in the cost of the traded goods arising out of the energy cost hikes in Europe as a fall out of the war. (Representative Image)

RHI Magnesita India on Monday posted a 23 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 58.67 crore for the December quarter, on account of higher expenses.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 76.08 crore in the October-December period of fiscal 2021-22, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 649.38 crore in the December quarter from Rs 546.51 crore in the year-ago quarter.