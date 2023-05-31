English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    RHI Magnesita Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 874.78 crore, up 48.28% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RHI Magnesita India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 874.78 crore in March 2023 up 48.28% from Rs. 589.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 678.91 crore in March 2023 down 780.01% from Rs. 99.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.50 crore in March 2023 down 61.72% from Rs. 139.76 crore in March 2022.

    RHI Magnesita shares closed at 683.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.65% returns over the last 6 months and 24.29% over the last 12 months.

    RHI Magnesita India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations874.78644.85589.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations874.78644.85589.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials371.56201.59208.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods188.06121.04156.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.72103.03-31.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost85.5339.9334.53
    Depreciation42.3910.049.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses196.3687.0583.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.6082.17128.46
    Other Income6.514.442.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.1186.61130.51
    Interest33.677.45-0.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-22.5679.16130.76
    Exceptional Items-660.68----
    P/L Before Tax-683.2579.16130.76
    Tax-4.3420.4830.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-678.9158.6899.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-678.9158.6899.84
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-678.9158.6899.84
    Equity Share Capital18.8016.1016.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-36.373.646.20
    Diluted EPS-36.373.646.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-36.373.646.20
    Diluted EPS-36.373.646.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Results #RHI Magnesita #RHI Magnesita India
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:33 pm