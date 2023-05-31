RHI Magnesita Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 874.78 crore, up 48.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RHI Magnesita India are:
Net Sales at Rs 874.78 crore in March 2023 up 48.28% from Rs. 589.96 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 678.91 crore in March 2023 down 780.01% from Rs. 99.84 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.50 crore in March 2023 down 61.72% from Rs. 139.76 crore in March 2022.
RHI Magnesita shares closed at 683.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.65% returns over the last 6 months and 24.29% over the last 12 months.
|RHI Magnesita India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|874.78
|644.85
|589.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|874.78
|644.85
|589.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|371.56
|201.59
|208.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|188.06
|121.04
|156.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.72
|103.03
|-31.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|85.53
|39.93
|34.53
|Depreciation
|42.39
|10.04
|9.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|196.36
|87.05
|83.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.60
|82.17
|128.46
|Other Income
|6.51
|4.44
|2.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.11
|86.61
|130.51
|Interest
|33.67
|7.45
|-0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.56
|79.16
|130.76
|Exceptional Items
|-660.68
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-683.25
|79.16
|130.76
|Tax
|-4.34
|20.48
|30.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-678.91
|58.68
|99.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-678.91
|58.68
|99.84
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-678.91
|58.68
|99.84
|Equity Share Capital
|18.80
|16.10
|16.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-36.37
|3.64
|6.20
|Diluted EPS
|-36.37
|3.64
|6.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-36.37
|3.64
|6.20
|Diluted EPS
|-36.37
|3.64
|6.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited