RHI Magnesita Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 874.78 crore, up 48.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 874.78 crore in March 2023 up 48.28% from Rs. 589.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 678.91 crore in March 2023 down 780.01% from Rs. 99.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.50 crore in March 2023 down 61.72% from Rs. 139.76 crore in March 2022.

RHI Magnesita shares closed at 683.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.65% returns over the last 6 months and 24.29% over the last 12 months.