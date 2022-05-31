 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RHI Magnesita Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 589.96 crore, up 44.83% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RHI Magnesita India are:

Net Sales at Rs 589.96 crore in March 2022 up 44.83% from Rs. 407.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.84 crore in March 2022 up 134.67% from Rs. 42.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.76 crore in March 2022 up 99.49% from Rs. 70.06 crore in March 2021.

RHI Magnesita EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.64 in March 2021.

RHI Magnesita shares closed at 550.30 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.40% returns over the last 6 months and 75.48% over the last 12 months.

RHI Magnesita India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 589.96 543.35 407.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 589.96 543.35 407.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 208.69 212.58 164.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 156.49 71.91 123.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -31.15 34.15 -37.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.53 30.78 32.51
Depreciation 9.25 8.57 7.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 83.69 87.63 59.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.46 97.72 57.37
Other Income 2.05 3.17 4.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 130.51 100.89 62.23
Interest -0.25 0.76 4.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 130.76 100.12 58.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 130.76 100.12 58.05
Tax 30.92 24.04 15.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 99.84 76.09 42.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 99.84 76.09 42.54
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 99.84 76.09 42.54
Equity Share Capital 16.10 16.10 12.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.20 4.73 2.64
Diluted EPS 6.20 4.73 2.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.20 4.73 2.64
Diluted EPS 6.20 4.73 2.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

