English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live now :We're here to build a consensus on the role of 'Technology as an enabler for ESG'. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    RHI Magnesita Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 589.96 crore, up 44.83% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RHI Magnesita India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 589.96 crore in March 2022 up 44.83% from Rs. 407.34 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.84 crore in March 2022 up 134.67% from Rs. 42.54 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.76 crore in March 2022 up 99.49% from Rs. 70.06 crore in March 2021.

    RHI Magnesita EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.64 in March 2021.

    Close

    RHI Magnesita shares closed at 550.30 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.40% returns over the last 6 months and 75.48% over the last 12 months.

    RHI Magnesita India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations589.96543.35407.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations589.96543.35407.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials208.69212.58164.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods156.4971.91123.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-31.1534.15-37.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.5330.7832.51
    Depreciation9.258.577.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses83.6987.6359.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax128.4697.7257.37
    Other Income2.053.174.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.51100.8962.23
    Interest-0.250.764.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax130.76100.1258.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax130.76100.1258.05
    Tax30.9224.0415.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities99.8476.0942.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period99.8476.0942.54
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates99.8476.0942.54
    Equity Share Capital16.1016.1012.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.204.732.64
    Diluted EPS6.204.732.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.204.732.64
    Diluted EPS6.204.732.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Results #RHI Magnesita #RHI Magnesita India
    first published: May 31, 2022 11:01 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.