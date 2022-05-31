RHI Magnesita Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 589.96 crore, up 44.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 589.96 crore in March 2022 up 44.83% from Rs. 407.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.84 crore in March 2022 up 134.67% from Rs. 42.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.76 crore in March 2022 up 99.49% from Rs. 70.06 crore in March 2021.

RHI Magnesita EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.64 in March 2021.

RHI Magnesita shares closed at 550.30 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.40% returns over the last 6 months and 75.48% over the last 12 months.