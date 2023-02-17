 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RHI Magnesita Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 644.85 crore, up 18.68% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RHI Magnesita India are:

Net Sales at Rs 644.85 crore in December 2022 up 18.68% from Rs. 543.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.68 crore in December 2022 down 22.88% from Rs. 76.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.65 crore in December 2022 down 11.7% from Rs. 109.46 crore in December 2021.

RHI Magnesita India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 644.85 600.36 543.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 644.85 600.36 543.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 201.59 252.85 212.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 121.04 220.19 71.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 103.03 -100.66 34.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.93 40.15 30.78
Depreciation 10.04 9.32 8.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 87.05 87.09 87.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.17 91.44 97.72
Other Income 4.44 3.99 3.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.61 95.43 100.89
Interest 7.45 -1.53 0.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 79.16 96.96 100.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 79.16 96.96 100.12
Tax 20.48 24.73 24.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.68 72.23 76.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.68 72.23 76.09
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 58.68 72.23 76.09
Equity Share Capital 16.10 16.10 16.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.64 4.49 4.73
Diluted EPS 3.64 4.49 4.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.64 4.49 4.73
Diluted EPS 3.64 4.49 4.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
