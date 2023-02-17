RHI Magnesita Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 644.85 crore, up 18.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 644.85 crore in December 2022 up 18.68% from Rs. 543.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.68 crore in December 2022 down 22.88% from Rs. 76.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.65 crore in December 2022 down 11.7% from Rs. 109.46 crore in December 2021.