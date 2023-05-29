RGF Capital Mar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 4766.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 4766.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 320.41% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 750% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

RGF Capital Mar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.