RGF Capital Mar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 600% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 425% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.