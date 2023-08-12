English
    Rexnord Electro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.92 crore, up 15.33% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rexnord Electronics and Controls are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.92 crore in June 2023 up 15.33% from Rs. 21.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2023 down 9.95% from Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.49 crore in June 2023 down 1.54% from Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2022.

    Rexnord Electro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.41 in June 2022.

    Rexnord Electro shares closed at 128.55 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.70% returns over the last 6 months and 100.39% over the last 12 months.

    Rexnord Electronics and Controls
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.9223.1521.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.9223.1521.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.8712.9113.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.531.97-1.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.071.641.45
    Depreciation0.840.820.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.284.093.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.381.723.81
    Other Income0.270.580.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.652.304.04
    Interest0.380.330.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.271.973.59
    Exceptional Items---2.38--
    P/L Before Tax3.27-0.423.59
    Tax0.85-0.050.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.42-0.372.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.42-0.372.69
    Equity Share Capital11.1611.1611.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.17-0.332.41
    Diluted EPS2.12-0.332.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.17-0.332.41
    Diluted EPS2.12-0.332.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

