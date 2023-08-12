Rexnord Electro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.92 crore, up 15.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.92 crore in June 2023 up 15.33% from Rs. 21.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2023 down 9.95% from Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.49 crore in June 2023 down 1.54% from Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2022.

Rexnord Electro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.41 in June 2022.

Rexnord Electro shares closed at 128.55 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.70% returns over the last 6 months and 100.39% over the last 12 months.