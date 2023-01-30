English
    Rexnord Electro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.79 crore, up 14.43% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rexnord Electronics and Controls are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.79 crore in December 2022 up 14.43% from Rs. 18.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2022 down 42.39% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2022 down 6.82% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2021.

    Rexnord Electronics and Controls
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.7922.9318.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.7922.9318.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.6315.7310.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.58-2.000.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.581.531.21
    Depreciation0.570.540.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.824.052.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.773.083.00
    Other Income0.210.250.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.983.333.28
    Interest0.430.410.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.552.933.03
    Exceptional Items----1.38
    P/L Before Tax2.552.934.41
    Tax0.650.731.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.902.203.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.902.203.30
    Equity Share Capital11.1611.1611.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.711.972.96
    Diluted EPS1.711.972.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.711.972.96
    Diluted EPS1.711.972.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited