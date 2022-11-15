Rexnord Electro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.93 crore, up 35.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.93 crore in September 2022 up 35.22% from Rs. 16.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2022 up 24.29% from Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2022 up 32.99% from Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2021.

Rexnord Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in September 2021.

Rexnord Electro shares closed at 124.65 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 107.58% returns over the last 6 months and 151.31% over the last 12 months.