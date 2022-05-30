Rexnord Electro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.77 crore, up 11.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.77 crore in March 2022 up 11.54% from Rs. 17.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022 up 38.18% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2022 up 20.23% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2021.

Rexnord Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2021.

Rexnord Electro shares closed at 68.40 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)