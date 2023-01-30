Rexnord Electro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.79 crore, up 14.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.79 crore in December 2022 up 14.43% from Rs. 18.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2022 down 42.32% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 down 6.6% from Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2021.