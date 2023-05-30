Revati Organics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 32.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravati Organics are:Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 32.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 97.95% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.
Revati Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2022.
|Ravati Organics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.21
|0.26
|0.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.21
|0.26
|0.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.25
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.16
|-0.06
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.04
|0.05
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.01
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.01
|0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.01
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.01
|0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited