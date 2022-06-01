Revati Organics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 56.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 56.16% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 57.31% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Revati Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2021.