Revati Organics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 56.16% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravati Organics are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 56.16% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 57.31% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
Revati Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2021.
|Ravati Organics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.16
|0.38
|0.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.16
|0.38
|0.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.30
|0.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.06
|0.06
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.00
|0.06
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.00
|0.06
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.00
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.10
|0.00
|0.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.10
|0.00
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.10
|0.00
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.32
|0.02
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.32
|0.02
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.32
|0.02
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.32
|0.02
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited