Revati Organics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 31.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 31.87% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 14.89% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.