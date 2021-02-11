Revati Organics Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 121.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2020 up 121.28% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 94% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Revati Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.