Revathi CP Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.19 crore, down 21.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.19 crore in March 2020 down 21.14% from Rs. 29.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2020 down 19.5% from Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.29 crore in March 2020 down 1.56% from Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2019.

Revathi CP EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.45 in March 2020 from Rs. 16.70 in March 2019.

Revathi CP shares closed at 380.15 on June 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.38% returns over the last 6 months and -9.53% over the last 12 months.