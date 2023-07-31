English
    Revathi CP Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.30 crore, up 290.08% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Revathi CP Equipment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.30 crore in June 2023 up 290.08% from Rs. 11.87 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 up 414.3% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2023 up 165.63% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022.

    Revathi CP EPS has increased to Rs. 3.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.21 in June 2022.

    Revathi CP shares closed at 1,633.00 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.48% returns over the last 6 months and 136.67% over the last 12 months.

    Revathi CP Equipment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.3056.6511.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.3056.6511.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--27.301.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods--3.652.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---4.31-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.585.033.53
    Depreciation0.350.260.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.329.574.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.9415.16-0.23
    Other Income3.140.870.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.2016.020.71
    Interest0.401.170.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.8014.86-0.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.8014.86-0.07
    Tax0.634.400.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.1710.46-0.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.1710.46-0.37
    Equity Share Capital3.123.073.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.8034.11-1.21
    Diluted EPS3.7434.11-1.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.8034.11-1.21
    Diluted EPS3.7434.11-1.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 08:55 am

