Revathi CP Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.30 crore, up 290.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.30 crore in June 2023 up 290.08% from Rs. 11.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 up 414.3% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2023 up 165.63% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022.

Revathi CP EPS has increased to Rs. 3.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.21 in June 2022.

Revathi CP shares closed at 1,633.00 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.48% returns over the last 6 months and 136.67% over the last 12 months.