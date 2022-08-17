Revathi CP Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.87 crore, up 50.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.87 crore in June 2022 up 50.41% from Rs. 7.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 up 81.31% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022 up 304.26% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

Revathi CP shares closed at 689.65 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.61% returns over the last 6 months and 16.20% over the last 12 months.