Revathi CP Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.87 crore, up 50.41% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Revathi CP Equipment are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.87 crore in June 2022 up 50.41% from Rs. 7.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 up 81.31% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022 up 304.26% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

Revathi CP shares closed at 689.65 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.61% returns over the last 6 months and 16.20% over the last 12 months.

Revathi CP Equipment
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.87 35.67 7.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.87 35.67 7.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.43 10.37 7.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.78 2.51 0.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.03 2.83 -4.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.53 3.29 3.00
Depreciation 0.25 0.22 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.14 7.01 3.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 9.43 -1.17
Other Income 0.93 1.42 0.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.71 10.85 -0.68
Interest 0.78 1.27 1.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 9.58 -1.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.07 9.58 -1.72
Tax 0.30 3.16 0.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.37 6.42 -1.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.37 6.42 -1.99
Equity Share Capital 3.07 3.07 3.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.21 20.95 -6.48
Diluted EPS -1.21 20.95 -6.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.21 20.95 -6.48
Diluted EPS -1.21 20.95 -6.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:44 pm
