Revathi CP Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.87 crore, up 50.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Revathi CP Equipment are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.87 crore in June 2022 up 50.41% from Rs. 7.89 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 up 81.31% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022 up 304.26% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.
Revathi CP shares closed at 689.65 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.61% returns over the last 6 months and 16.20% over the last 12 months.
|
|Revathi CP Equipment
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.87
|35.67
|7.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.87
|35.67
|7.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.43
|10.37
|7.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.78
|2.51
|0.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|2.83
|-4.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.53
|3.29
|3.00
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.22
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.14
|7.01
|3.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|9.43
|-1.17
|Other Income
|0.93
|1.42
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.71
|10.85
|-0.68
|Interest
|0.78
|1.27
|1.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|9.58
|-1.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|9.58
|-1.72
|Tax
|0.30
|3.16
|0.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.37
|6.42
|-1.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.37
|6.42
|-1.99
|Equity Share Capital
|3.07
|3.07
|3.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.21
|20.95
|-6.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.21
|20.95
|-6.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.21
|20.95
|-6.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.21
|20.95
|-6.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
