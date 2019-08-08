Revathi CP Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore, down 42.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore in June 2019 down 42.98% from Rs. 27.34 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2019 down 21.16% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2019 down 24% from Rs. 4.00 crore in June 2018.

Revathi CP EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.65 in June 2019 from Rs. 8.44 in June 2018.

Revathi CP shares closed at 374.35 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.27% returns over the last 6 months and -26.42% over the last 12 months.