Revathi CP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.34 crore, up 6.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.34 crore in December 2022 up 6.71% from Rs. 20.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2022 up 140.51% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2022 up 56.55% from Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2021.