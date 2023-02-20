Revathi CP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.34 crore, up 6.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.34 crore in December 2022 up 6.71% from Rs. 20.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2022 up 140.51% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2022 up 56.55% from Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2021.

Revathi CP EPS has increased to Rs. 6.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.59 in December 2021.

Revathi CP shares closed at 1,165.10 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 65.45% returns over the last 6 months and 64.75% over the last 12 months.