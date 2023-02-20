English
    Revathi CP Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.34 crore, up 6.71% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Revathi CP Equipment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.34 crore in December 2022 up 6.71% from Rs. 20.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2022 up 140.51% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2022 up 56.55% from Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2021.

    Revathi CP EPS has increased to Rs. 6.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.59 in December 2021.

    Revathi CP shares closed at 1,165.10 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 65.45% returns over the last 6 months and 64.75% over the last 12 months.

    Revathi CP Equipment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.3418.8020.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.3418.8020.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.838.7514.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.411.252.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.98-2.11-6.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.913.763.01
    Depreciation0.260.250.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.625.515.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.291.391.59
    Other Income1.990.521.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.281.912.67
    Interest0.990.891.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.291.021.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.291.021.11
    Tax1.380.170.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.910.850.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.910.850.80
    Equity Share Capital3.073.073.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.242.772.59
    Diluted EPS6.242.772.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.242.772.59
    Diluted EPS6.242.772.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

