Revathi CP Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.61 crore, up 3.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.61 crore in December 2018 up 3.75% from Rs. 11.19 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2018 up 385.88% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2018 up 468.29% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2017.

Revathi CP EPS has increased to Rs. 6.38 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.23 in December 2017.

Revathi CP shares closed at 382.00 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.04% returns over the last 6 months and -46.64% over the last 12 months.