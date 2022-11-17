 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Revathi CP Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.18 crore, up 137.6% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Revathi CP Equipment are:

Net Sales at Rs 126.18 crore in September 2022 up 137.6% from Rs. 53.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.79 crore in September 2022 up 148.64% from Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.68 crore in September 2022 up 45.2% from Rs. 10.11 crore in September 2021.

Revathi CP EPS has increased to Rs. 44.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.50 in September 2021.

Revathi CP shares closed at 1,000.15 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 59.84% returns over the last 6 months and 44.68% over the last 12 months.

Revathi CP Equipment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 126.18 48.84 53.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 126.18 48.84 53.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 92.43 24.01 14.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.25 2.78 2.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.11 -0.03 9.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.80 12.64 10.81
Depreciation 0.68 0.66 0.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.64 7.41 8.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.49 1.38 7.34
Other Income 1.51 2.57 2.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.00 3.95 9.55
Interest 1.22 1.11 0.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.78 2.84 8.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.78 2.84 8.76
Tax -0.93 2.00 3.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.71 0.84 4.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.71 0.84 4.83
Minority Interest -0.83 -0.09 0.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.09 -0.04 0.23
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.79 0.71 5.14
Equity Share Capital 3.07 3.07 3.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 44.40 2.60 16.50
Diluted EPS 44.40 2.60 16.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 44.40 2.60 16.50
Diluted EPS 44.40 2.60 16.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

