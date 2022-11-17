English
    Revathi CP Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.18 crore, up 137.6% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Revathi CP Equipment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 126.18 crore in September 2022 up 137.6% from Rs. 53.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.79 crore in September 2022 up 148.64% from Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.68 crore in September 2022 up 45.2% from Rs. 10.11 crore in September 2021.

    Revathi CP EPS has increased to Rs. 44.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.50 in September 2021.

    Revathi CP shares closed at 1,000.15 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 59.84% returns over the last 6 months and 44.68% over the last 12 months.

    Revathi CP Equipment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations126.1848.8453.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations126.1848.8453.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.4324.0114.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.252.782.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.11-0.039.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.8012.6410.81
    Depreciation0.680.660.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.647.418.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.491.387.34
    Other Income1.512.572.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.003.959.55
    Interest1.221.110.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.782.848.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.782.848.76
    Tax-0.932.003.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.710.844.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.710.844.83
    Minority Interest-0.83-0.090.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.09-0.040.23
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.790.715.14
    Equity Share Capital3.073.073.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS44.402.6016.50
    Diluted EPS44.402.6016.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS44.402.6016.50
    Diluted EPS44.402.6016.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Compressors #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Revathi CP #Revathi CP Equipment
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:11 pm