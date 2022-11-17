Revathi CP Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.18 crore, up 137.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.18 crore in September 2022 up 137.6% from Rs. 53.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.79 crore in September 2022 up 148.64% from Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.68 crore in September 2022 up 45.2% from Rs. 10.11 crore in September 2021.

Revathi CP EPS has increased to Rs. 44.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.50 in September 2021.

Revathi CP shares closed at 1,000.15 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 59.84% returns over the last 6 months and 44.68% over the last 12 months.