Revathi CP Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.31 crore, up 132.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.31 crore in March 2023 up 132.25% from Rs. 57.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.01 crore in March 2023 up 121.76% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.77 crore in March 2023 up 146.83% from Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2022.

Revathi CP EPS has increased to Rs. 50.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.82 in March 2022.

Revathi CP shares closed at 1,405.95 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.37% returns over the last 6 months and 121.79% over the last 12 months.