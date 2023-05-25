English
    Revathi CP Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.31 crore, up 132.25% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Revathi CP Equipment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 134.31 crore in March 2023 up 132.25% from Rs. 57.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.01 crore in March 2023 up 121.76% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.77 crore in March 2023 up 146.83% from Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2022.

    Revathi CP EPS has increased to Rs. 50.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.82 in March 2022.

    Revathi CP shares closed at 1,405.95 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.37% returns over the last 6 months and 121.79% over the last 12 months.

    Revathi CP Equipment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations134.31125.3857.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations134.31125.3857.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials80.9392.0718.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.651.412.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.31-0.982.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.7313.4011.87
    Depreciation1.030.680.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.769.8015.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.529.015.92
    Other Income2.222.493.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.7411.508.96
    Interest2.080.461.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.6611.047.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.6611.047.22
    Tax5.008.19-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.662.857.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.662.857.24
    Minority Interest-0.42-0.08-0.23
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.22-0.17-0.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.012.596.77
    Equity Share Capital3.073.073.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS50.328.7222.82
    Diluted EPS50.328.7222.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS50.328.7222.82
    Diluted EPS50.328.7222.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 25, 2023