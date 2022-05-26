Revathi CP Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.83 crore, down 3.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.83 crore in March 2022 down 3.92% from Rs. 60.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2022 up 525.92% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2022 up 429.12% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2021.

Revathi CP EPS has increased to Rs. 22.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.49 in March 2021.

Revathi CP shares closed at 634.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.36% returns over the last 6 months and 12.53% over the last 12 months.