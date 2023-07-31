English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Revathi CP Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.11 crore, up 6.7% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Revathi CP Equipment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.11 crore in June 2023 up 6.7% from Rs. 48.84 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2023 up 138.48% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2023 down 20.82% from Rs. 4.61 crore in June 2022.

    Revathi CP EPS has increased to Rs. 6.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.60 in June 2022.

    Revathi CP shares closed at 1,636.55 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 49.54% returns over the last 6 months and 139.58% over the last 12 months.

    Revathi CP Equipment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.11134.3148.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.11134.3148.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--80.9324.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods--3.652.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---4.31-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.2816.7312.64
    Depreciation0.351.030.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.6615.767.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.1820.521.38
    Other Income3.472.222.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.3022.743.95
    Interest0.402.081.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.9020.662.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.9020.662.84
    Tax0.875.002.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.0315.660.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.0315.660.84
    Minority Interest-0.28-0.42-0.09
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.07-0.22-0.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.6815.010.71
    Equity Share Capital3.123.073.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.3950.322.60
    Diluted EPS6.2850.322.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.3950.322.60
    Diluted EPS6.2850.322.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Compressors #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Revathi CP #Revathi CP Equipment
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!