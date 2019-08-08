Revathi CP Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35.02 crore, down 28.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.02 crore in June 2019 down 28.58% from Rs. 49.04 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2019 up 9.06% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2019 up 63.57% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2018.

Revathi CP EPS has increased to Rs. 3.16 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.31 in June 2018.

Revathi CP shares closed at 374.35 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.27% returns over the last 6 months and -26.42% over the last 12 months.