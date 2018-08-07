Revathi CP consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 49.04 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 49.04 64.31 21.16 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 49.04 64.31 21.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 11.82 31.19 4.94 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.05 1.54 2.36 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.67 -3.23 -5.12 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 13.47 11.90 15.17 Depreciation 0.38 0.46 0.48 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 8.04 13.08 12.72 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.61 9.37 -9.38 Other Income 0.40 1.70 0.66 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.02 11.07 -8.72 Interest 0.87 0.56 1.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.15 10.51 -9.75 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.15 10.51 -9.75 Tax -0.25 0.78 -1.44 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.40 9.73 -8.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -7.48 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.40 2.25 -8.30 Minority Interest 0.81 -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.21 2.25 -8.30 Equity Share Capital 3.07 3.07 3.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.31 31.72 -27.07 Diluted EPS 1.31 31.72 -27.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.31 31.72 -27.07 Diluted EPS 1.31 31.72 -27.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited