Revathi CP Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 125.38 crore, up 231.75% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Revathi CP Equipment are:

Net Sales at Rs 125.38 crore in December 2022 up 231.75% from Rs. 37.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 up 219.99% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.18 crore in December 2022 up 237.4% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2021.

Revathi CP Equipment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 125.38 126.18 37.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 125.38 126.18 37.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 92.07 92.43 20.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.41 1.25 2.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.98 -2.11 -6.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.40 12.80 10.94
Depreciation 0.68 0.68 0.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.80 8.64 8.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.01 12.49 1.09
Other Income 2.49 1.51 1.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.50 14.00 3.02
Interest 0.46 1.22 1.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.04 12.78 1.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.04 12.78 1.38
Tax 8.19 -0.93 0.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.85 13.71 0.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.85 13.71 0.67
Minority Interest -0.08 -0.83 0.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.17 -0.09 -0.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.59 12.79 0.81
Equity Share Capital 3.07 3.07 3.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.72 44.40 1.99
Diluted EPS 8.72 44.40 1.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.72 44.40 1.99
Diluted EPS 8.72 44.40 1.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited