Revathi CP Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 125.38 crore, up 231.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.38 crore in December 2022 up 231.75% from Rs. 37.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 up 219.99% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.18 crore in December 2022 up 237.4% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2021.