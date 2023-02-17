English
    Revathi CP Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 125.38 crore, up 231.75% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Revathi CP Equipment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 125.38 crore in December 2022 up 231.75% from Rs. 37.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 up 219.99% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.18 crore in December 2022 up 237.4% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2021.

    Revathi CP EPS has increased to Rs. 8.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.99 in December 2021.

    Revathi CP shares closed at 1,124.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.11% returns over the last 6 months and 57.23% over the last 12 months.

    Revathi CP Equipment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations125.38126.1837.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations125.38126.1837.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.0792.4320.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.411.252.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.98-2.11-6.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.4012.8010.94
    Depreciation0.680.680.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.808.648.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.0112.491.09
    Other Income2.491.511.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.5014.003.02
    Interest0.461.221.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.0412.781.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.0412.781.38
    Tax8.19-0.930.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.8513.710.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.8513.710.67
    Minority Interest-0.08-0.830.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.17-0.09-0.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.5912.790.81
    Equity Share Capital3.073.073.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.7244.401.99
    Diluted EPS8.7244.401.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.7244.401.99
    Diluted EPS8.7244.401.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

