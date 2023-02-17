Revathi CP Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 125.38 crore, up 231.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.38 crore in December 2022 up 231.75% from Rs. 37.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 up 219.99% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.18 crore in December 2022 up 237.4% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2021.

Revathi CP EPS has increased to Rs. 8.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.99 in December 2021.

Revathi CP shares closed at 1,124.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.11% returns over the last 6 months and 57.23% over the last 12 months.