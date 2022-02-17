Revathi CP Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.79 crore, up 66.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.79 crore in December 2021 up 66.6% from Rs. 22.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021 up 17.19% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2021 up 61.16% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2020.

Revathi CP EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.99 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.28 in December 2020.

Revathi CP shares closed at 715.45 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.55% returns over the last 6 months and 26.92% over the last 12 months.