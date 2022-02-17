English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Revathi CP Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.79 crore, up 66.6% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Revathi CP Equipment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.79 crore in December 2021 up 66.6% from Rs. 22.69 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021 up 17.19% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2021 up 61.16% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2020.

    Revathi CP EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.99 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.28 in December 2020.

    Close

    Revathi CP shares closed at 715.45 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.55% returns over the last 6 months and 26.92% over the last 12 months.

    Revathi CP Equipment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.7953.1122.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.7953.1122.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.5214.1114.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.172.692.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.009.15-13.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.9410.8111.12
    Depreciation0.590.560.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.488.445.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.097.340.90
    Other Income1.922.210.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.029.551.68
    Interest1.640.790.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.388.761.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.388.761.00
    Tax0.713.930.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.674.830.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.674.830.20
    Minority Interest0.200.08-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.060.230.50
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.815.140.69
    Equity Share Capital3.073.073.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.9916.502.28
    Diluted EPS1.9916.502.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.9916.502.28
    Diluted EPS1.9916.502.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Compressors #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Revathi CP #Revathi CP Equipment
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 01:33 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.