Retro Green Rev Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 14.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in March 2022 up 14.89% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Retro Green Rev EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2021.

Retro Green Rev shares closed at 11.25 on May 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -55.09% returns over the last 6 months and -55.00% over the last 12 months.