Retro Green Rev Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 13.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in December 2022 up 13.8% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 0.28% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.