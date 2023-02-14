Retro Green Rev Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 13.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in December 2022 up 13.8% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 0.28% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Retro Green Rev EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2021.

Retro Green Rev shares closed at 11.97 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.27% returns over the last 6 months and -18.57% over the last 12 months.