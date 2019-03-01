Retire like a customer, not a patient: Texas man’s retirement plan sans nursing homes a hit on Facebook

A man from Texas recently announced his post-retirement plans, and it doesn’t involve a nursing home. Senior citizens across the USA have been thrilled since the cheap retirement plan went viral on social media.

Terry Robinson has become an inspiration and name to reckon with for advocating to spend one’s golden years in Holiday Inns instead of nursing homes, which exhaust funds sooner too.

Sharing a post on Facebook, Robinson said: “For a combined long term stay discount and senior discount, it’s $59.23 per night. They treat you like a customer, not a patient. Want to see Hawaii? They have Holiday Inn there too. The maid checks to see if you are ok. If not, they’ll call an ambulance... or the undertaker.”

He wrote this three weeks ago, and it is still being circulated widely on social media. More than 1 lakh people have shared this since, discussing the perks of trading a nursing home for a budget hotel chain, where they in fact serve free breakfast too.

It seems, the plan turned out to be such a success because it comes at a time when the cost of living has skyrocketed for retirees.

A CNBC report says, the median price of staying at nursing homes in the US, with trained medical staff, is now over $1,00,000. The business news channel blamed competition partly for the increased rates.

A comment on Robinson’s post read: “I’ve actually met an elderly lady one time that was actually living in a Hampton Inn. She was quite content.”