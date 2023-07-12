Retail margins likely to bolster earnings for OMCs in Q1, say analysts

Analysts anticipate strong marketing margins for financial year 2023-24

Improved marketing margins are set to deliver an earnings boost to oil marketing companies (OMCs) in Q1 FY2024, though lower refining margins and inventory losses can play spoilsport, analysts said.

In contrast, upstream oil PSUs and city gas distribution (CGD) companies are likely to bear the brunt of lower oil prices and subdued margins, they added.

Analysts at Elara Capital expect PSU refiners’ gross refining margins (GRMs) to be in the range of USD 10.3 - 16.5/barrel from USD 12.5-20.6/barrel in the previous quarter and USD 16.7 - 31.8/barrel YoY.

GRM is the difference between the per-barrel price of crude oil and the value of refined products distilled from it.

“Q1 FY24E may likely see an average crude inventory loss of USD 0.5/bbl versus USD 1.5/bbl inventory gain in Q1FY23,” the domestic brokerage said in a recent note.

However, it is the retail margin which is expected to lift OMC's financial show.

“Retail diesel margin is expected to be at positive Rs 9.7/liter from Rs 2.3/liter in Q4FY23 and Rs 12.3/liter loss in Q1 FY23, and gasoline gross margin is likely to be at Rs 10.6/liter versus Rs 8.5/liter in Q4FY23 and Rs 8.7/liter loss in Q1FY23, driven by falling crude prices,” it noted.

In an earlier report, HDFC Securities too said strong margins are likely to benefit OMCs in FY24.

FY23 was a tumultuous year for OMCs, which booked losses in the first two quarters due to high crude oil prices.

Global Brent crude prices soared to a multi-year high of $123/barrel in June 2022 due to the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war and active quota management by the oil producers’ cartel OPEC.

Additionally, the imposition of windfall taxes limited the gains for refiners and upstream players.

However, OMCs kept retail prices unchanged since April 6, 2022, leading to marketing losses.

For FY23, IOCL reported a standalone net profit of Rs 8,242 crore, a decline from Rs 24,184 crore in the previous year.

BPCL also reported a decline in standalone net profit in FY23 whereas HPCL booked a loss of Rs 8,974 crore in FY23.

With the decline in crude oil prices on account of inflation and recession worries in the West, analysts anticipate better marketing margins for the financial year 2023-24.

Energy Sector Outlook

Elara expects the 14 oil & gas companies in its coverage to post 121 percent YoY PAT growth in Q1 FY24E on improved marketing margin for OMCs, albeit partially offset by lower refining margin and inventory losses.

However, declining oil prices mean bad news for upstream firms.

“Expect upstream PSUs’ combined EBITDA to fall 26% YoY on 31% crude oil price decline, albeit partly offset by a 9% improvement in natural gas realization to USD 7.3/mmbtu (though gas realization fell 23% QoQ),” Elara said, adding that ONGC’s oil & gas production fell 4 percent YoY, while Oil India’s oil production may improve 0.5 percent.

For city gas distribution (CGD) firms, the brokerage said Indraprastha Gas and Gujarat Gas may see a drop in Q1 EBITDA, led by a dip of 2-20 percent in EBITDA/scm margin.

“However, Mahanagar Gas’ EBITDA may likely improve 49% YoY on 42% YoY EBITDA/scm growth and 5% gas volume increase,” it added.

Oil prices were largely unchanged in early Asian trade on Wednesday as hopes for higher demand in the developing world and supply cuts by the world's biggest oil exporters offset fears of an economic downturn driving up U.S. crude stockpiles.

Brent futures slipped 4 cents, to $79.36 a barrel by 0015 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 1 cent to settle at $74.82.

India’s diesel sales dropped in June as the arrival of monsoon cut demand in the agri sector and reduced vehicular movement.

Demand for diesel, the most consumed fuel in the country -- accounting for about two-fifths of the total demand, fell 3.7 per cent to 7.1 million tonnes in June compared to the year-ago period.

Petrol sales, however, rose 3.4 per cent to 2.9 million tonnes in June 2023 compared to the year-ago period.

Sales were flat month-on-month for both the fuels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.