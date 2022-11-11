English
    Restile Ceramic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 839.6% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Restile Ceramics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in September 2022 up 839.6% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2022 up 204.68% from Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 460% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

    Restile Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021.

    Restile Ceramic shares closed at 4.13 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.53% returns over the last 6 months and 39.06% over the last 12 months.

    Restile Ceramics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.470.330.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.470.330.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.040.04--
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.440.29--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.040.040.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.070.07
    Depreciation-1.241.431.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.080.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.00-1.63-1.55
    Other Income0.60--0.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.60-1.63-1.53
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.60-1.63-1.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.60-1.63-1.53
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.60-1.63-1.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.60-1.63-1.53
    Equity Share Capital98.2898.2898.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.16-0.17-0.16
    Diluted EPS0.16-0.17-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.16-0.17-0.16
    Diluted EPS0.16-0.17-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

