Restile Ceramic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 839.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in September 2022 up 839.6% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2022 up 204.68% from Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 460% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Restile Ceramic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021.

Restile Ceramic shares closed at 4.13 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.53% returns over the last 6 months and 39.06% over the last 12 months.