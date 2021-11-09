Restile Ceramic Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 91.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2021 down 91.36% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2021 up 8.57% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021 up 58.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020.

Restile Ceramic shares closed at 2.99 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)