English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Restile Ceramic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 26.7% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Restile Ceramics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in March 2023 up 26.7% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 up 72.24% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 345.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    Restile Ceramic shares closed at 3.16 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.94% returns over the last 6 months and -1.56% over the last 12 months.

    Restile Ceramics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.530.640.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.530.640.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.030.03--
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.510.590.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.020.040.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.070.07
    Depreciation0.100.101.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.220.080.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.42-0.28-1.54
    Other Income0.050.010.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.37-0.27-1.32
    Interest--0.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.37-0.27-1.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.37-0.27-1.32
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.37-0.27-1.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.37-0.27-1.32
    Equity Share Capital98.2898.2898.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.03-0.13
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.03-0.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.03-0.13
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.03-0.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Restile Ceramic #Restile Ceramics #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am