Restile Ceramic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 26.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in March 2023 up 26.7% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 up 72.24% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 345.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Restile Ceramic shares closed at 3.16 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.94% returns over the last 6 months and -1.56% over the last 12 months.