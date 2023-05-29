Restile Ceramic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 26.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Restile Ceramics are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in March 2023 up 26.7% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 up 72.24% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 345.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.
Restile Ceramic shares closed at 3.16 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.94% returns over the last 6 months and -1.56% over the last 12 months.
|Restile Ceramics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.53
|0.64
|0.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.53
|0.64
|0.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.03
|0.03
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.51
|0.59
|0.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|0.04
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|1.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.22
|0.08
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.28
|-1.54
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.01
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.27
|-1.32
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.27
|-1.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.37
|-0.27
|-1.32
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.37
|-0.27
|-1.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.37
|-0.27
|-1.32
|Equity Share Capital
|98.28
|98.28
|98.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited