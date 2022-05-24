Restile Ceramic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 1646.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Restile Ceramics are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2022 up 1646.47% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022 up 25.12% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 132.35% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.
Restile Ceramic shares closed at 3.11 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.36% returns over the last 6 months and 41.36% over the last 12 months.
|
|Restile Ceramics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.42
|0.11
|0.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.42
|0.11
|0.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.00
|0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.38
|0.09
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.02
|0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.07
|0.12
|Depreciation
|1.43
|1.43
|1.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.06
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.54
|-1.56
|-1.77
|Other Income
|0.21
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.32
|-1.56
|-1.77
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.32
|-1.56
|-1.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.32
|-1.56
|-1.77
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.32
|-1.56
|-1.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.32
|-1.56
|-1.77
|Equity Share Capital
|98.28
|98.28
|98.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.16
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.16
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.16
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.16
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited