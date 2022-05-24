 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Restile Ceramic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 1646.47% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Restile Ceramics are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2022 up 1646.47% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022 up 25.12% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 132.35% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

Restile Ceramic shares closed at 3.11 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.36% returns over the last 6 months and 41.36% over the last 12 months.

Restile Ceramics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.42 0.11 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.42 0.11 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.00 0.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.38 0.09 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.02 0.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.07 0.12
Depreciation 1.43 1.43 1.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.06 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.54 -1.56 -1.77
Other Income 0.21 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.32 -1.56 -1.77
Interest -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.32 -1.56 -1.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.32 -1.56 -1.77
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.32 -1.56 -1.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.32 -1.56 -1.77
Equity Share Capital 98.28 98.28 98.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -0.16 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.16 -0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -0.16 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.16 -0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 11:27 am
