Restile Ceramic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 1646.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2022 up 1646.47% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022 up 25.12% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 132.35% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

Restile Ceramic shares closed at 3.11 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.36% returns over the last 6 months and 41.36% over the last 12 months.