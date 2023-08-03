Restile Ceramic Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 48.19% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.17 0.53 0.33 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.17 0.53 0.33 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.03 0.03 0.04 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.19 0.51 0.29 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.06 0.02 0.04 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.07 0.07 0.07 Depreciation 0.10 0.10 1.43 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.12 0.22 0.08 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.28 -0.42 -1.63 Other Income -- 0.05 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.28 -0.37 -1.63 Interest -- -- 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.28 -0.37 -1.63 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.28 -0.37 -1.63 Tax 0.00 -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.28 -0.37 -1.63 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.28 -0.37 -1.63 Equity Share Capital 98.28 98.28 98.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.03 -0.04 -0.17 Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.04 -0.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.03 -0.04 -0.17 Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.04 -0.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited