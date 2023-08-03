English
    Restile Ceramic Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 48.19% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Restile Ceramics are:Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 48.19% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 up 82.83% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 up 10% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.Restile Ceramic shares closed at 4.05 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.03% returns over the last 6 months and 43.11% over the last 12 months.
    Restile Ceramics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.170.530.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.170.530.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.030.030.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.190.510.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.060.020.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.070.07
    Depreciation0.100.101.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.220.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.28-0.42-1.63
    Other Income--0.05--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.28-0.37-1.63
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.28-0.37-1.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.28-0.37-1.63
    Tax0.00----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.28-0.37-1.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.28-0.37-1.63
    Equity Share Capital98.2898.2898.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.04-0.17
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.04-0.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.04-0.17
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.04-0.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

