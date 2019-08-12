Restile Ceramic Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 15.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in June 2019 down 15.53% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2019 down 14.67% from Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2019 down 312.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2018.

Restile Ceramic shares closed at 2.63 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -30.42% returns over the last 6 months and -46.98% over the last 12 months.